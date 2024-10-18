Delhi’s Food Safety Department conducts raid at Khoya Mandi ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Food Safety Department of Delhi conducted a raid at Mori Gate’s Khoya Mandi here on Friday and seized 430 kilograms of ‘adulterated’ khoyaa ahead of Diwali.

“Ten samples of khoya were collected and 430 kilograms of, which was found unattended and emitting foul odour was seized and later destroyed,” said an official statement from the department.

The seized khoya — a dry milk product used for making sweets — was deemed perishable and potentially unsafe for consumers, the statement read.

Demand for khoya sharply increases during Diwali, leading to rise in adulteration, it read, adding that the raid was conducted to ensure consumer safety.

According to the statement, all collected samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006.

A group of five special teams comprising 15 Food Safety officers conducted the raid, it read.

It said that the Food Safety Department has planned more raids in the upcoming days to ensure the quality of khoya sold in the Khoya Mandi.