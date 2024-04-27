Delhi’s ‘Spider-Couple’ Face Charges for Reckless Driving After Viral Video

Delhi: In a bizarre incident in Delhi, two youths, one of them a 19-year-old woman, donned in the iconic superhero costumes of “Spider-Man,” have found themselves in legal trouble for performing daring stunts on city roads.

The accused, identified as Aditya (20) and Anjali (19), residents of Najafgarh, Delhi, were caught on camera performing stunts without necessary safety gear or proper vehicle registration.

The viral video circulating on social media depicted a biker dressed as Spider-Man executing stunts without a helmet or a visible number plate on Urban Extension Road-II or NH-344M in the city. Following widespread outrage and concern over public safety, authorities swiftly launched an investigation into the matter.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the motorcycle riders in question were social media influencers, known for their adventurous content on platforms like Instagram. Aditya, who operates under the handle “Indian Spidey Official,” boasts nearly 10,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he regularly shares reels and videos of himself in Spider-Man attire. Remarkably, the controversial video, for which he and Anjali were booked, had already amassed a staggering 9.7 lakh views.

The duo now faces charges including driving without a helmet, driving without proper mirrors, lacking a valid license, dangerous driving, and failure to display a number plate. Despite the legal repercussions, Aditya remains undeterred, posting a video from police custody on his Instagram account.

This incident underscores the growing trend of social media influencers pushing the boundaries of acceptable behavior in pursuit of online fame, often at the expense of public safety. As authorities crack down on such reckless acts, it serves as a cautionary tale for those seeking to emulate such risky behavior for internet notoriety.