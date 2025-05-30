Delivery Boys in Hyderabad Under Fire for Rising Traffic Violations

Hyderabad: The rise of food and grocery delivery platforms has led to an alarming increase in traffic violations by delivery boys and bike taxi riders in Hyderabad. Frequent offenses such as wrong-side driving, signal jumping, over-speeding, zigzag riding, and riding without helmets have become common on city roads, especially at busy junctions.

Public Concern Grows Over Dangerous Driving Practices

Local residents and motorists are voicing concerns over the reckless driving behavior of many delivery riders. Neha Jaiswal, a fashion design student, said,

“In their hurry to deliver quickly, they drive in the wrong direction and panic other motorists, increasing the risk of accidents.”

IT professional Mohd Moize added,

“They jump signals to save a few seconds, but it leads to confusion and collisions at junctions.”

Delivery Riders Blame Tight Deadlines and Low Pay

Several delivery boys claim that pressure from aggregator apps and the need to meet daily targets forces them to flout traffic norms.

“If we don’t earn at least ₹1,000 a day, we fall into a financial crisis,” said Saber, a food delivery executive.

Riders argue that their income depends heavily on the number of parcels delivered, encouraging speed over safety.

Hyderabad Traffic Police Take Action

Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, confirmed that the department is working closely with delivery app companies to address the issue.

“We are collecting specific violation data and sharing it with the companies. We’ve asked them to train riders and impose penalties for repeated offenses.”

The police have also held coordination meetings with food delivery and e-commerce platforms to improve safety awareness among delivery personnel.

Call for Accountability and Training

Authorities are urging companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, and Rapido to not only train their riders in road safety but also enforce disciplinary actions against violators. The goal is to ensure that delivery speed does not come at the cost of public safety.