Delta Airlines Plane Flips on Landing in Toronto, injuring 19 Including Child

Toronto: A Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday, landing upside down and injuring 19 people, including three in critical condition. The aircraft, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, was operating a flight from Minneapolis when the incident occurred at 3:30 PM.

Incident Details and Emergency Response

According to Toronto’s airport, 76 passengers and four crew members were on board, and all have been accounted for. Video footage from the scene shows the plane overturned on the snowy tarmac as emergency crews respond. The winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend had caused visibility issues, with blowing snow and winds gusting up to 65 kilometers per hour.

Critical Injuries and Medical Transport

Ornge air ambulance confirmed that one child with critical injuries was transported to Toronto’s SickKids Hospital, while two adults with severe injuries were also taken to nearby hospitals.

Weather Conditions and the Cause of the Flip

It remains unclear what caused the plane to flip, but the weather conditions are being considered as a factor. The temperature was approximately -8.6 degrees Celsius, and strong winds from the west were recorded at speeds between 27 to 35 knots (about 38 miles per hour).

John Cox, CEO of Safety Operating Systems, said the CRJ-900LR is a proven aircraft designed to handle such weather conditions. “It’s very rare to see something like this,” Cox stated, referring to planes flipping on landings.

Investigation Underway

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation into the incident, with assistance from the US National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Administration has also expressed its support.

Recent Aviation Mishaps

This incident marks at least the fourth major aviation mishap in North America this past month, following the deadly collision of a commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter in Washington D.C. on January 29, and several crashes in Philadelphia and Alaska.

Delta’s Statement

Delta Airlines issued a statement confirming that no fatalities had been reported. “Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted,” the airline said, acknowledging that several injured passengers were transported to hospitals.

Ontario Premier’s Relief

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed relief that no one was killed in the crash, writing on X that local authorities and provincial officials were working closely with the airport to provide assistance.

About Endeavor Air

Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Airlines, operates the CRJ-900LR and is the world’s largest operator of this aircraft type. The company manages 130 regional jets, flying over 700 daily flights across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.