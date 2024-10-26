Demand for Uniform Police Policy: Police Battalion and Families Protest Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Battalion police in Telangana have staged protests demanding the implementation of a uniform police policy across the state. Constables, along with their family members, participated in these demonstrations, voicing their concerns over the existing disparities in duty assignments.

In Warangal district’s Mamnoor, constables from the Fourth Battalion gathered outside the battalion commandant’s office, raising slogans for change. Nalgonda district also witnessed similar protests, with constables from the 12th Battalion taking part.

In Ranga Reddy district’s Ibrahimpatnam, family members of battalion constables demonstrated along Sagar Road, while in Mancherial district, constables’ wives and relatives protested on the district headquarters’ overpass, urging that all police personnel in the state be governed by a consistent policy.

Expressing their distress, the family members highlighted that their husbands are assigned irregular duties, often being separated from their families for extended periods. They voiced concerns over the prolonged work assignments, stating that their husbands are treated as laborers within the battalion.

The wives of police personnel emphasized that their husbands’ duties should not interfere with family life. Some even expressed fears that if the current trend continues, it could impact the relationship between fathers and children. The prolonged absence, they say, makes fathers seem like distant relatives who only occasionally visit home, potentially leading to an emotional disconnect over time.