Demand to Cancel Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad: Speakers Raise Concerns Over Women’s Dignity

Hyderabad: A joint press meet held at Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad saw activists and intellectuals demanding the cancellation of the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in May. The meeting was organized by the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO), and the All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS).

Retired Justice Chandrakumar, addressing the gathering, said the oppression of women began with the rise of monarchies in history. He noted that prior to independence, education was a privilege of the few, but thanks to pioneers like Savitribai Phule, women gained access to education. Post-independence, equal rights were guaranteed to men and women, but capitalism once again started portraying women as commodities, he said.

He criticized the pageant culture, stating that instead of promoting girls as scientists, entrepreneurs, social reformers, or educators, they are being reduced to commercial objects for market expansion. He condemned beauty contests like Miss World for undermining women’s self-respect, and urged the government to step in and cancel the event.

Hema Latha, State Convener of AIMSS, pointed out that the 72nd Miss World competition—scheduled from May 7 to 31—was being organized for the benefit of cosmetic companies aiming to generate thousands of crores in profit. She argued that such contests serve no real purpose for women’s welfare and questioned the Telangana government’s decision to spend ₹54 crore on the event. She criticized the idea of defining beauty through physical measurements, calling it a blow to women’s dignity.

Other notable participants in the meet included Retired Deputy Secretary of the Forest Department G. Krishnaveni, writer and senior gynaecologist Dr. Aluri Vijayalakshmi, social activist and lawyer M. Madhu, Professor Gangadhar, and N. Shailaja, among others.