Democratic Sangha Celebrates Social Reformers at First-Ever Change Maker Awards in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The first-ever Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards, presented by the Race2Win Foundation, were held today at the prestigious Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. This milestone event recognized outstanding individuals and organizations making significant strides in advancing social change across India.

The Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards is an annual event aimed at honoring leaders, change-makers, and activists who have made notable contributions toward promoting democratic values, social justice, and human rights. This year’s ceremony brought together prominent icons, influencers, and industry leaders for an inspiring evening filled with celebration, dialogue, and inspiration.

The event was graced by Smt. G. Renuka Chowdhury, Member of Parliament, who served as the Chief Guest, alongside Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994 and renowned actress, as the Guest of Honor. Jennifer Larson, Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, also attended the event. Bhumi Pednekar, actress and activist, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of social reform and youth empowerment in contemporary India.

The awards ceremony was named in tribute to Swami Agnivesh, a prominent social reformer and activist who was dedicated to addressing issues such as child rights, bonded labor, women’s rights, and the integration of marginalized communities into society. Swami Agnivesh, founder of Bandhua Mukti Morcha, liberated over 1.72 lakh workers from bonded labor and worked tirelessly to foster religious tolerance and reconciliation. He was also the recipient of the Right Livelihood Award (Alternative Nobel Prize) in 2004.

The Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards celebrate Swami Agnivesh’s legacy and recognize the ongoing efforts of individuals and organizations continuing his mission to promote social justice, equality, and human rights.

The event served as an excellent platform for leaders, celebrities, and activists to engage in meaningful discussions on strengthening democracy, enhancing women’s participation in governance, promoting youth leadership, and addressing key social issues such as poverty and marginalization.

About Democratic Sangha:

Democratic Sangha is a non-profit, nonpartisan social reform organization founded by Chaitanya MRSK, a student of Swami Agnivesh. The organization is committed to promoting democratic values, human rights, the rule of law, women’s leadership, civic education, and electoral reforms. Co-founded by actress Regena Cassandra, Democratic Sangha works to challenge societal norms and transform the lives of marginalized, voiceless, and impoverished communities through initiatives focused on women’s leadership, youth empowerment, electoral rights, and social reforms.

Democratic Sangha continues to build on Swami Agnivesh’s legacy, empowering citizens and institutions to create a just and equitable society for all.

Swami Agnivesh Memorial Award

Dr. J. Geeta Reddy – Politics (Former Minister) Dr. Ruth Manorama – Public Service (Activist & Recipient of the Right Livelihood Award) A. Revathi – Activism (Activist & Writer)

Swami Agnivesh Global Change Maker Award 2024

Bhumi Pednekar – Actor (Keynote Speaker) Dhruv Kapoor – Fashion (Visionary Creative Director of Label Dhruv Kapoor) Elnaaz Norouzi – Activism (Actor & Activist) Licy Priya – Activism (Climate Change Activist) Rohit Khandelwal – Fashion (Mr. World 2016) Rahul Sipligunj – Arts (Indian Playback Singer and Song Writer) Sanjana Sanghi – Actor (Youth Champion for UNDP)

Swami Agnivesh Change Maker Award 2024