Demolition Drive in Warangal Triggers Protests as Residents Allege Homes of Poor Targeted

Warangal: Tension prevailed at Cherabanda Raju Colony near the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal as authorities launched a demolition drive amid heavy police deployment, with residents alleging that homes belonging to poor families were being demolished on a large scale.

Officials and police personnel reached the colony and continued the demolition activity despite opposition from residents. According to local residents, police resorted to lathicharge when some people attempted to prevent the demolitions.

The action triggered strong protests from colony residents, with several women engaging in a heated verbal confrontation with CI Karunakar. The residents accused the police of using excessive force and objected to what they described as an aggressive response to their protests.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the site as affected residents, including women, broke down and pleaded with authorities to stop the demolition of their homes.

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Police subsequently took several protesters into custody and detained them at Mattewada police station. The residents and their supporters later gathered outside police stations and staged protests demanding the release of those detained.

The demolition drive has drawn comparisons with the HYDRAA-style actions in Hyderabad, with residents questioning the manner in which the authorities are carrying out the operation.

Residents have demanded that officials reconsider the demolition action and provide a solution to families who may be rendered homeless. Further details regarding the legal status of the properties and the reasons cited by authorities for the demolitions are awaited.