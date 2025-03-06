Denmark Rejects Trump’s Renewed Push for Greenland to Join the US

Oslo: Denmark has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump‘s recent push for Greenland to join the United States, following remarks made during a joint session of Congress two days ago.

Trump declared on Wednesday that his administration would “strongly support” the right of Greenlanders to “determine their future,” adding, “And if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.”

Denmark and Greenland’s Response

Acknowledging the uncertainty sparked by Trump’s statements, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark’s position, emphasizing that Greenland’s future is solely for its people to decide. “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders. This is a position that we very strongly support from the Danish government,” she said.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede also rejected Trump’s claims, stating on social media that the Greenlandic people have no desire to become part of the United States.

Danish Defense Minister Weighs In

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen echoed these sentiments, stressing that Greenland will never be part of the US. “It is not, and it will never be, the case that the United States can dictate and get a part of the Danish Kingdom,” he said.

Greenland’s Status and History

Greenland, the world’s largest island with a population of around 60,000, was a Danish colony until 1953. It then became an integral part of Denmark, with Greenlanders being granted Danish citizenship. In 1979, Greenland achieved home rule, gaining greater self-governance while Denmark retained authority over its foreign and defence policy.

Previous Attempts by Trump

This is not the first time President Trump has suggested taking over Greenland. Denmark has previously rejected the idea, with officials reiterating that the island is not for sale.

Greenland’s People Speak Out

Greenland’s Prime Minister Egede emphasized on Wednesday that the Greenlandic people will determine their own future. “We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes, we are Kalaallit (Greenlanders). The Americans and their leader must understand that,” Egede said in a Facebook post in reaction to Trump’s statements.