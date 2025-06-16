DEO and Junior Assistant Caught Red-Handed by Telangana ACB for Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe

Hyderabad: In a major anti-corruption crackdown, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught two government officials from the Mulugu district red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a complainant.

The arrested individuals are Gorla Panini, District Educational Officer (DEO), Mulugu, and Thotte Dilip Kumar Yadav, Junior Assistant in the Establishment Section, Office of the DEO, Mulugu. The officials were accused of demanding and accepting the bribe in exchange for performing an official duty—accepting the joining report of the complainant and issuing orders to assume duties.

Also Read: Panchayat Secretary in Sangareddy Caught Red-Handed by Telangana ACB for Accepting Bribe

ACB Urges Citizens to Report Bribe Demands

The ACB reiterated its appeal to citizens to report any instances of bribe demands by public servants. They emphasized that complainants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.

Members of the public can report corruption through the following channels:

Toll-Free Number : 1064

: 1064 WhatsApp : 9440446106

: 9440446106 Facebook : Telangana ACB

: Telangana ACB Website : https://acb.telangana.gov.in

: https://acb.telangana.gov.in X (Twitter): @TelanganaACB

Commitment to Clean Governance

This action reflects the Telangana ACB’s ongoing efforts to eliminate corruption within government departments and uphold transparency and accountability in public service. The agency assured the public of swift legal action in all such cases and urged citizens not to tolerate corruption at any level.