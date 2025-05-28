Telangana Deputy CM Announces ₹1 Lakh Crore Interest-Free Loans for Women

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced a major financial empowerment initiative, stating that the state government plans to disburse ₹1 lakh crore in interest-free loans to women over the next five years.

A Step Towards Economic Security for Women

Speaking at a development program in Yadawali village of Khammam district, the Deputy CM emphasized the government’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment. He said the interest-free loan scheme is aimed at ensuring financial independence and security for women across the state.

Comprehensive Welfare Agenda Underway

Highlighting the broader vision of the “people’s government,” Vikramarka said that the administration is actively implementing several welfare schemes. These include employment opportunities for youth, economic support for women, and the construction of Indiramma houses for the poor.

Focus on Welfare-Driven Development

The Deputy CM reiterated that the government’s priority is to generate wealth and invest it in public welfare, particularly for the upliftment of underprivileged communities. He assured that the government will continue to work towards inclusive development that directly benefits the people.