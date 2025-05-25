Deputy CM Bhatti: Telangana Leads in Strengthening Power Infrastructure

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the state’s commitment to providing uninterrupted and high-quality power supply during his address at the Southern States Power Ministers’ Conference, held in Bengaluru on Friday night.

The conference was organized by Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal, and also saw the participation of Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik, and Power Ministers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Strengthening Telangana’s Power Infrastructure

Speaking at the conference, Bhatti Vikramarka said that Telangana is strengthening its internal power transmission network to meet the growing electricity demand. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Centre and states in upgrading energy infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and advancing renewable energy projects.

“We need a long-term energy strategy till 2034-35. Plans must focus on improving the financial health and performance of power distribution companies,” Bhatti stated.

Focus on Renewable Energy and EV Infrastructure

The Deputy CM also highlighted Telangana’s push toward non-conventional energy sources, including solar, wind, and pumped storage projects. He stressed the importance of grid stability and suggested accelerating the development of EV charging stations across the state to support clean mobility.

National Energy Goals Through Collective Action

Bhatti Vikramarka noted that national energy goals can only be achieved through collaborative efforts between the Centre and states. Telangana, with its proactive planning and forward-looking policies, aims to be a leader in the sustainable energy transition.