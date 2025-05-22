Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Holds Review Meeting on Development of Hyderabad Old City

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu chaired a crucial review meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat focusing on the comprehensive development of Hyderabad’s Old City.

Key Leaders and Officials Attend

The meeting was attended by Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, and senior officials from various government departments. The presence of multiple stakeholders underscored the importance the state government places on revitalizing and addressing long-standing developmental issues in the Old City.

Focus on Inclusive Development and Coordination

The review highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among departments to ensure inclusive and sustainable development. Infrastructure upgrades, civic amenities, traffic management, housing, sanitation, and heritage conservation are likely to be among the core areas of discussion.

Government’s Commitment to Old City Development

Deputy CM Bhatti reiterated the government’s commitment to bring the Old City on par with other parts of Hyderabad in terms of urban infrastructure and public services. Further plans and timelines for key developmental works are expected to be announced soon following this review.

The meeting marks a significant step toward the rejuvenation of the historic Old City, with all departments working together to deliver visible progress in the coming months.