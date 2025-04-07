Hyderabad: Deputy CM Orders Withdrawal of Cases Against UoH Students Amid Land Rows

Hyderabad: Yielding to mounting pressure from civil society and academic groups, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday directed the police to withdraw cases filed against University of Hyderabad (UoH) students in connection with the ongoing Kancha Gachibowli land dispute.

Government Responds to Protests Over Student Arrests

The directive came after a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat, where a three-Minister Committee interacted with representatives from the University of Hyderabad Teachers Association (UHTA) and various public organizations. The Deputy CM also instructed the police to take immediate steps to drop cases against two students currently in judicial custody.

“Ensure all legal procedures are followed to avoid complications during the withdrawal of cases,” Vikramarka told the law department.

Students Demand Police Exit and Release of Detainees

During the meeting, UHTA and public organization representatives demanded:

Immediate withdrawal of police forces from the university campus

Removal of prohibitory orders

Release of the two detained students

Withdrawal of all recent FIRs related to the student protests

They also emphasized the need for university experts to conduct an independent damage assessment and biodiversity survey on the contested 400-acre land before the Central Empowered Committee’s visit.

Government Firm on 400-Acre Protection Citing SC Orders

In response, the Ministers’ Committee—comprising Deputy CM Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy—stated that police deployment around the 400 acres would continue, citing a Supreme Court order to maintain status quo.

However, the government expressed willingness to reduce police presence in other parts of the campus, provided the university administration ensures the safety of students and property.

“The survey by faculty and students on the said land cannot be permitted until further directions from the Supreme Court,” the Committee clarified.

Students’ JAC Declines to Join Talks

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of students declined to participate in the meeting, saying they would only engage with the Ministers once the government addressed their key demands.

Despite the JAC’s absence, the Committee reiterated its openness to future dialogue and invited students for a separate meeting to hear their suggestions.

Congress Leaders’ Participation Raises Eyebrows

Meanwhile, political attention shifted to the presence of Congress leaders in what was perceived as an official government meeting. AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Congress Working Committee Special Invitee Vamshi Chand Reddy were present at the talks with UHTA and public representatives, raising questions about the blending of party and government roles.