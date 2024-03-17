Desertion of BRS leaders to join Congress, only one gate has opened today: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Responding to the Telangana political developments on BRS leaders making a beeline to join Congress, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made shocking remarks saying that only one gate has been opened today and it can’t pressume who will be joining the Congress in the days to come.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the Congress party will continue its operation until the opposition party vacates and said that both BRS and BJP parties will see his style of politics in the future.

Addressing the “Meet the Press” programme at Suravaram Pratap Reddy Auditorium, Basheerbagh, here on Sunday, the Chief Minister lambasted former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for destroying the economy of Telangana State and for ruling the State in a dictatorial manner during the last ten years.

Citing the example of Nizam rulers who have done a lot of development works, but the people had revolted against their autocraties, the Chief Minister stated that the history says Telangana society does not tolerate slavery.

“Similarly, KCR made the attempts to continue the dictatorial rule in Telangana. Like Qasim Rizvi, the former chief minister tried to suppress those who rebelled against his supremacy and authority in Telangana.

KCR snatched away freedom of the people by showing the State Secretariat and and Kaleshwaram project. KCR acted like a Neo Nizam and implemented the policies similar to the dynasts. It was the reason people dethroned KCR and gave big mandate to people’s government,” Revanth Reddy pointed out.

He alleged that the previous BRS government imprisoned poets, writers and artists for years and assaulted on Telangana’s cultural history to spread KCR’s popularity.

The Chief Minister said that the people got freedom after the Congress government came to power in Telangana and the barbed fence around the Pragati Bhavan was removed.

“The Congress government gave freedom to people within 100 days of coming to power and started implementing all promises. It has permitted all to enter the Secretariat. Our government is trying its best to convey the message that we are public servants and not the rulers. We have put an end to the domination of a group of officials in the administration and brought transparency and decentralised the administration,” Revanth Reddy disclosed.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that the State government will not extend the Rythu Bharosa benefit to hillocks and mountains and steps are being taken to stop the mismanagement of the funds.

Responding to the question on former BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar, who has joined hands with BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister said he is a respectful person.

“The IPS officer Praveen would have become DGP if he continues in the service. The Congress government has offered TSPSC Chairman post to Praveen, but he declined. Not sure Praveen will join KCR’s party. If he joins KCR, he will have to answer,” Revanth Reddy said.