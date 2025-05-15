Desperate Family Sells Home for Cancer Treatment — What CM Revanth Reddy Did Next Will Surprise You

Hyderabad: In a compassionate gesture, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has extended critical financial support to a cancer-affected family from Siddipet, helping them bear the high costs of medical treatment.

Sai Charan Diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Sirisilla Sai Charan (35), a resident of Ensanpalli village in Siddipet Mandal, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of aggressive blood cancer. Sai Charan, the family’s only earning member, is married to Lakshmi Prasanna and is the father of two daughters—Lakshmi Susagna (6) and Smaya (2 months).

Family Sold Home to Afford Treatment

In an effort to meet the overwhelming medical expenses, Sai Charan’s family sold their house. However, the funds raised were insufficient to cover the total cost of the life-saving treatment, including stem cell transplantation at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy Sanctions ₹12 Lakh in Total Aid

After learning about the family’s dire situation, CM Revanth Reddy initially sanctioned ₹5 lakh for the treatment through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Following Sai Charan’s successful transplant, an additional ₹7 lakh was approved to help with continued treatment and recovery.

Family Meets CM to Express Gratitude

On Wednesday evening, Sai Charan and his family met CM Revanth Reddy at the State Secretariat to express their heartfelt thanks. The Chief Minister encouraged the patient to remain positive and wished him a speedy and complete recovery.

CMRF Continues to Support Needy Patients Across Telangana

This gesture highlights the Telangana government’s ongoing commitment to assisting financially struggling patients through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which has become a crucial lifeline for many battling life-threatening conditions.