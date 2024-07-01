Despite diversities, India is one: RSS chief at launch of book on 1965 war hero Abdul Hamid

Ghazipur (UP): Despite its differences, India has functioned as one nation for thousands of years and this unity was apparent whenever it faced attacks from Pakistan or China, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Monday at the launch of a book on war hero Abdul Hamid.

The event was held at Ghazipur’s Dhamapur village, where Hamid was born. The soldier was posthumously bestowed with the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the India-Pakistan war in 1965.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader said whatever might appear from the ouside, “love and devotion for the country is prevalent everywhere”.

“Despite all the differences, India has been functioning as one country for thousands of years, and we are one country and one society,” he said.

Speaking after the book launch, he said this unity in diversity was visible during the times of attack by China and Pakistan’s aggression.

“Love and devotion towards the motherland is prevalent everywhere in the country,” he said, as he hailed personalities like Hamid.

Abdul Hamid’s son Jainul Hassan was present in the launch of ‘Mere Papa Param Vir’, based on tales told by the soldier to his family.

Bhagwat travelled to Ghazipur from Varanasi, where he took part in another event.