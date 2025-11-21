Hyderabad Tragedy, Two Dead, Several Injured in Devastating Head-On Crash Near Moinabad

Hyderabad: A tragic accident on the Hyderabad–Bijapur National Highway near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal claimed two lives and left several others severely injured on Thursday. The collision occurred in front of Yellow Dhaba, close to Kanakamamidi Gate in Moinabad, and sparked concern among locals over the recurring mishaps on this stretch.

According to initial reports, a doctor from the Tandur region was travelling toward Hyderabad with three companions early in the morning. Around the same time, a cab carrying four photographers and a videographer was headed to Chevella for a shoot assignment.

As both vehicles approached Yellow Dhaba, they crashed into each other head-on with tremendous impact. The cab driver died instantly, while another injured person succumbed to wounds during treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police teams reached the location soon after receiving information and shifted the injured passengers to the hospital for urgent care. Officials stated that the condition of two victims remains critical. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the crash are still being gathered.