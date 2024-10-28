Deviprasad Rao Criticizes Congress for “Insulting” DA Diwali Gift to Employees

Hyderabad: Former JAC chairman Deviprasad Rao criticized the Congress government for announcing the release of one installment of dearness allowance (DA) as a Diwali gift to employees.

Employees had expected at least three DAs after discussions with two JACs, but the cabinet’s decision to release only one installment has left them feeling insulted.

Deviprasad pointed out that the DA due from July 22, which was approved by the previous government and sent to the Election Commission for approval, should be released to satisfy employees.

He questioned the Congress government’s sincerity towards employees, highlighting that the election manifesto promised immediate payment of pending DAs, but only one has been released after ten months, leaving four still pending.

He also criticized the government for extending the PRC deadline by six months, with no sign of implementation. Issues like health cards, GO 317, and CPS have been handed over to sub-committees, but no complete solution has been found for any problem.

Since March 24, around 6,000 employees have retired without receiving gratuity, encashment, insurance, and GPF, causing financial and mental distress.

Deviprasad demanded the government to fulfill its election promises, including raising salaries and providing job security for field assistants, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, IKP, and contract employees.

He also called for a resolution to the issues related to GO 317, which the government has been trying to sidestep by labeling it a local issue.