Dewi Collective Hosts Its First Official Meeting – A Grand Celebration of Women, Dreams, and Empowerment

Hyderabad: Dewi Collective, an exclusive community for women, celebrated a remarkable milestone with its first official meeting at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hitex, bringing together visionaries, entrepreneurs, and dreamers for an evening of empowerment, collaboration, and inspiration.

The event was graced by Chief Guest ‘Pradhaan Dewi’ – Ananthika Sanilkumar (of 8 Vasanthalu fame) and Guest of Honor – Madhoo Nekkanti, fondly known as Bebakka (Bigg Boss fame), whose presence added glamour and encouragement to the evening.

Ananthika Sanilkumar unveiled Dewi Magazine, a platform designed to spotlight every member, celebrate their journeys, and inspire them to reach greater heights.

Speaking during the meeting Ananthika said, ” It is an honor to be part of this momentous occasion, the first official meeting of the DEWI Collective. Today, we gather to celebrate the power of women, their dreams, and their empowerment. It’s a testament to the strength and resilience of women who are driving change and innovation in their respective fields. I commend the organizers and members of the DEWI Collective for their dedication and passion. Your efforts will undoubtedly inspire and empower women to chase their dreams and make a lasting impact.”

Some key highlights of the meeting include: a vibrant showcase of creativity and innovation by Dewi members and local women-led businesses, inspiring presentations by Dewi members about their ventures, encouraging collaboration and networking, hypnotherapy and past life regression sessions by Sowmya Bhas of DoubleYou Therapies, promoting mental well-being and self-discovery and the launch of Anantha – Give Wings to Your Dreams, a unique program to help women pursue long-forgotten passions and aspirations.

The founding leadership team with Honorary Chairperson: Satyavathi Prasanna Madipadige, Chairperson & Founder: Dr. Neelima Vemula, Vice Chairperson & Co-Founder: Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla, Co-Founder & Brand Custodian: Pallavi Nagalla speaking at the launch said, “This first official meeting and the launch of Dewi Magazine mark the beginning of a movement. Our vision is to celebrate every woman’s journey, give a voice to her dreams, and create a community where women inspire and uplift each other.”

The event was powered by strong partnerships and generous sponsors: Kanaka Vastra Silks, Visista Gold and Diamonds, Vasavi Ventures, TP Holidays, and SpaceQubes, all of whom share Dewi Collective’s vision of celebrating and empowering women.