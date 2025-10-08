DGCA fines IndiGo Rs 20 lakh for lapses in pilot training

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on IndiGo for alleged lapses in pilot training at Category C aerodromes, airline’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, informed the stock exchanges on Wednesday. According to the company’s filing, IndiGo received the communication from the aviation regulator on September 26.

The DGCA said the violation was related to the airline’s failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training, which is mandatory under aviation safety rules. “Details of violation(s)/contravention(s) committed or alleged to be committed: Alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C Aerodromes,” the company said in its filing. In its response, IndiGo said it is contesting the DGCA order before the appellate authority.

The airline added that the penalty will not have any material impact on its finances, operations, or business activities. “The Company is in the process of contesting this Order before the appropriate appellate authority,” the airline said. “There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Company,” the airline added.

The company also explained the delay in disclosure, stating that it was unintentional and happened because of a lag in internal communication regarding the details of the order. “The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details pertaining to the order,” the low-cost carrier mentioned.

The shares of IndiGo closed the intra-day trading session at Rs 5,630.50, down by Rs 33.50 or 0.59 per cent apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Meanwhile, earlier this year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft carrying more than 150 passengers, including Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha member Dimple Yadav, had aborted take-off at Lucknow airport after a technical issue was detected. According to the official statement, the incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E2111, which was scheduled to depart from Lucknow to Delhi.