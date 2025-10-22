DGP Assures Job to Civilian Hero Injured While Aiding Police

Telangana DGP *B. Shivadher Reddy, along with **Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, on Tuesday visited a private hospital in Hyderabad where *Syed Asif is undergoing treatment.

Asif was injured while assisting police in apprehending *Shaik Riyaz, the accused who killed *Constable Pramod Kumar and later died after attempting to escape from the Nizamabad hospital.

*Dr. S.A. Jaleel Kirmani, senior neurosurgeon, was also present during the DGP’s visit. The DGP assured full support to Syed Asif and said that efforts would be made to provide him a *Home Guard job in the upcoming police recruitment process.