DGP Shivadhar Reddy Inaugurates Command Control and Bharosa Centres in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy inaugurated the newly established Command Control Centre and Bharosa Centre (Women Safety Wing) under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits in Ranga Reddy district on Monday.

These facilities have been set up within the Saroor Nagar Police Station limits to enhance rapid response mechanisms and improve coordination in emergency situations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that the Bharosa Centre has been designed to provide immediate assistance to women and children, particularly in cases involving domestic violence, harassment, and abuse. He emphasized that ensuring women’s safety and protecting children’s rights remain top priorities for the state police.

Highlighting the importance of technology in policing, Shivadhar Reddy noted that the newly launched Command Control Centre will play a crucial role in crime prevention, real-time monitoring, and efficient coordination during emergencies.

He further added that surveillance cameras from all police stations within the Rachakonda Commissionerate are being integrated with the control centre, enabling centralized monitoring with a special focus on women’s safety.

The inaugural event was attended by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, senior officials, and women police personnel.