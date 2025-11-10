Hyderabad

DGP Shivadhar Reddy Inaugurates Command Control and Bharosa Centres in Rachakonda

These facilities have been set up within the Saroor Nagar Police Station limits to enhance rapid response mechanisms and improve coordination in emergency situations.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 15:38
DGP Shivadhar Reddy Inaugurates Command Control and Bharosa Centres in Rachakonda
DGP Shivadhar Reddy Inaugurates Command Control and Bharosa Centres in Rachakonda

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy inaugurated the newly established Command Control Centre and Bharosa Centre (Women Safety Wing) under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits in Ranga Reddy district on Monday.

These facilities have been set up within the Saroor Nagar Police Station limits to enhance rapid response mechanisms and improve coordination in emergency situations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that the Bharosa Centre has been designed to provide immediate assistance to women and children, particularly in cases involving domestic violence, harassment, and abuse. He emphasized that ensuring women’s safety and protecting children’s rights remain top priorities for the state police.

Also Read: DGP Shivadhar Reddy Lays Foundation for City Training Centre at Rachakonda Commissionerate

Highlighting the importance of technology in policing, Shivadhar Reddy noted that the newly launched Command Control Centre will play a crucial role in crime prevention, real-time monitoring, and efficient coordination during emergencies.

He further added that surveillance cameras from all police stations within the Rachakonda Commissionerate are being integrated with the control centre, enabling centralized monitoring with a special focus on women’s safety.

The inaugural event was attended by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, senior officials, and women police personnel.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 15:38
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button