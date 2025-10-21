DGP Visits Brave Asif, Promises Govt Support and Recommends Gallantry Award

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday visited Asif, who was seriously injured while trying to apprehend rowdy sheeter Riyaz, an accused in the Nizamabad police constable murder case.

Asif is currently undergoing treatment at Glenfield Mallareddy Hospital in Nampally. Talking to newsmen after visiting him, the DGP said that Asif’s condition is now stable and not critical. He informed that the doctors had successfully performed surgery to restore Asif’s hand, which had been severely injured, and that his overall health was improving.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy announced that the State government would bear the entire cost of Asif’s treatment. He also revealed that Asif’s name would be recommended to the Government of India for a Gallantry Award, acknowledging his courage in apprehending a dangerous criminal armed with a knife.

The DGP commended Asif’s bravery, noting that he had previously worked as a welder. He said that the police department would extend all necessary assistance to him and his family.

The DGP added that Asif is expected to be discharged from the hospital within two to three days, though complete recovery may take two to three months.