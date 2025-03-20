Dhanashree Verma Features in Song About Toxic Relationships Amid Divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai: Amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, actress Dhanashree Verma has featured in a song that delves into the theme of toxic relationships.

The song, titled “Dekha Ji Dekha Maine”, reflects on emotional struggles and the complexities of love. It arrives at a time when Dhanashree is going through a tough phase in her personal life. The music video, starring Verma alongside Ishwak Singh, presents an unvarnished portrayal of a toxic relationship coming undone.

Raw and Unfiltered Portrayal of a Toxic Relationship

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jaipur’s outskirts, the song, composed by Jaani, vividly captures a world where love and anger collide, blurring the boundaries between affection and turmoil.

Speaking about the song, Dhanashree shared, “This was one of the most emotionally charged performances I’ve been a part of. Every actor always wants to showcase their ability while playing such a character, and this one demanded a certain level of intensity when it came to performance. It has been a pleasure to shoot with the T-Series team, and everyone has put in tremendous effort. I hope it resonates just as deeply with the audience.”

Composer Jaani Reflects on the Song’s Emotional Chaos

Composer and lyricist Jaani expressed, “With Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, we wanted to portray the emotional chaos that erupts when love takes a dangerous turn. The music and lyrics capture that storm of emotions. I’m grateful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for consistently supporting stories that go beyond the surface and leave a lasting impact.”

Directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani

Directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, “Dekha Ji Dekha Maine” features the powerful vocals of Jyoti Nooran and intense music by Bunny. The music video was released today on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Dhanashree’s Divorce Finalized with Yuzvendra Chahal

On the personal front, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal have reportedly finalized their divorce. As part of the settlement, Chahal has agreed to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to his ex-wife.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the Bombay High Court has expedited their divorce-by-mutual consent petition. Justice Madhav Jamdar instructed the Bandra family court to finalize the divorce proceedings by March 20, ahead of Yuzvendra’s commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting March 21.