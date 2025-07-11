Dhanush, Rashmika & Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa to Stream on Prime Video from July 18!

Mumbai: The much-talked-about action thriller ‘Kuberaa’, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is all set for its digital premiere on Prime Video starting July 18, 2025. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role and has already made waves at the box office with a worldwide gross of ₹132 crore.

Kuberaa Streaming in Multiple Languages

The film will be available to stream in Telugu and Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it accessible to a wide Indian audience. Fans who missed the theatrical release can now enjoy this gritty action thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Also Read: “Don’t Cut Our Mics, Face the Truth in Assembly!” – Harish Rao Dares Revanth

Plot: A Gritty Mumbai Thriller with Layers of Conspiracy

Kuberaa is set in Mumbai’s dark underbelly and follows the story of Deva Kallam (Dhanush), a humble vagrant from Tirupati. His life spirals out of control when he is trapped in a corporate conspiracy involving a hidden oil reserve.

Jim Sarbh plays Neeraj Mithra, a ruthless corporate tycoon who teams up with Deepak Tej, a disgraced ex-CBI officer, to seize the oil. Deva becomes a pawn in their game, but when he escapes, a dangerous manhunt ensues. With the help of Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna), Deva must fight to survive in a world he barely understands.

Powerful Performances & Music by Devi Sri Prasad

The film’s gripping story is enhanced by Devi Sri Prasad’s intense background score, which amplifies the emotion and tension in every scene. Critics and fans alike praised the performances of the lead cast—especially Dhanush, whose role as Deva was described as raw, vulnerable, and powerful.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Heartfelt Praise for Dhanush

After the film’s release, Rashmika Mandanna posted a touching appreciation note for her co-star Dhanush on Instagram, calling him a “gem of a person.” She wrote:

“Thank you for being incredibly kind, helping me with Tamil lines, and sharing endless laddoos on set!”

Her message also praised Dhanush’s relentless work ethic and his consistently brilliant performances—not just in Kuberaa, but across his entire filmography.

Box Office Success and Streaming Hype

Kuberaa released worldwide on June 20, 2025, and was a box office hit, grossing ₹132 crore globally. With its digital release set for July 18, fans are eagerly waiting to revisit the film or watch it for the first time.