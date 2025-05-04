Dhanush surprises the audience at A. R. Rahman’s Mumbai concert

Mumbai: Actor Dhanush took fans by surprise with an unannounced appearance at Grammy and Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman’s concert in Mumbai, adding to an already electrifying night.

Part of ‘The Wonderment Tour’

The event was a leg of Rahman’s much anticipated ‘The Wonderment Tour’ and took place at the DY Patil Stadium in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai. Drawing a massive crowd of over 40,000 people, the concert turned into a spectacular celebration of music, unity, and culture.

WAVES Summit 2025 Marquee Event

Organized as a flagship event under WAVES Summit 2025, the concert was hailed as a genre-defying musical journey. Fans described the evening as a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

Dynamic Opening Acts Set the Tone

The night kicked off with energetic performances by The Yellow Diary, Anubha Bajaj, and Ridáy, creating a perfect prelude to the magic that followed. Playback legends like Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen, and Zanai Bhosle joined Rahman on stage to deliver a soul-stirring performance.

Creative Vision and Massive Collaboration

Ashwwin Mukundan, Project Director, shared his thoughts on the event:

“This was more than just a concert, it was a celebration of creativity, and the power of music. To see over 40,000 fans experiencing joy and wonder together, was exactly what we hoped to achieve with AR Rahman, Shiamak Davar, and our partners.”

Musical Highlights and Surprise Guest Appearances

The audience was treated to iconic tracks such as ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Aaye Re Toofan’, ‘Jinguchaa’, and ‘Vande Mataram’. A high point of the evening was the unexpected arrival of Mohit Chauhan and Dhanush, who performed live with Rahman, igniting roaring cheers from the crowd.

Shiamak Davar’s Choreography Adds Magic

The event featured stunning choreography by legendary dance guru Shiamak Davar. The combination of dazzling visuals, impeccable musical arrangements, and powerful dance sequences made the concert a true sensory delight.

A Night to Remember

Curated by AR Rahman and Percept Live, the Wonderment Tour in Mumbai offered fans a mesmerizing escape into the world of music. Rahman’s genius once again proved why he remains an enduring icon, continuing to inspire audiences across generations.