Dharmendra celebrates birthday with sons Bobby, Sunny, wife Hema Malini shares heartwarming post

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, is celebrating his 89th birthday on Sunday.

On the occasion, the senior actor was seen with his two sons Sunny and Bobby at his bungalow at Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai. The veteran actor cut the cake in the presence of his fans, and hugged his two sons.

On the occasion, the actor’s second wife Hema Malini also shared a special social media post. The actress took to her Instagram and shared two pictures of herself with Dharmendra.

She wrote in the caption, “A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other. I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always”.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980 after dating for five years. Their marriage was a controversial topic as Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

The senior actor converted to Islam and took the name Dilawar Khan to marry Hema. Hema changed her name to Aisha Bi. The couple had an Iyengar-style wedding ceremony. The couple has two daughters, actress Esha and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra made a stellar comeback on the big screen in Hindi cinema with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ followed by the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. Prior to that, the actor was seen in a few Punjabi films.