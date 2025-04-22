Dia Mirza Warns of Growing Climate Risks, Cites UNEP Report this Earth Day

Mumbai: On this Earth Day, actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza has issued a powerful warning about the intensifying climate crisis, citing alarming findings from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Rising Emissions and Urgent Targets

Mirza highlighted the record high greenhouse gas emissions in 2022, as reported by UNEP. According to the latest data, to keep global warming within the critical 1.5°C threshold, global emissions must be reduced by 42% by 2030.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Confirms Mahabharata Adaptation: Epic Film Project to Begin This Year

A Call to Action on Social Media

On Tuesday, the Sanju actress shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, calling for immediate and collective action. In her post, she stressed that Earth Day should not be just a moment of reflection, but a launchpad for continuous, meaningful change.

Caption with a Cause

In her caption, Dia wrote:

“This Earth Day, let’s move beyond conversation and into action. The latest UNEP findings are a wake-up call we can’t afford to ignore: Global greenhouse gas emissions reached a record high in 2022. To stay within 1.5°C of warming, we must cut emissions by 42% by 2030. Urban areas contribute 70% of CO2, and yet, just 29% of our electricity comes from renewables. Fossil fuels still dominate our energy systems, while climate-fueled disasters rise year after year.”

She further emphasized:

“The path forward is clear: we need to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. We need cleaner cities, greener choices, and policies rooted in science and compassion. Each of us can be a part of the solution. Choose sustainable practices. Support clean energy. Hold leaders accountable. Let Earth Day be your starting point—not just a reminder. Together, we can change the future.”

Earth Day: A Global Commitment

Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, is a global initiative that raises awareness and encourages action for the protection of our environment. First celebrated in 1970, the day has since become a symbol of international commitment to the planet’s well-being.