Did AR Rahman Convert to Islam for Saira Banu? A Look into His Spiritual Journey

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian and global music, recently made headlines following the announcement of his separation from his wife of 29 years, Saira Banu. The couple, married in 1995, shared the news of their split in a joint statement through their lawyer, Vandana Shah, leaving fans worldwide shocked and heartbroken.

This unexpected announcement has sparked intense media coverage and widespread discussion, leading to several rumors resurfacing, including false claims about Rahman’s conversion to Islam, allegedly for the sake of his marriage to Saira Banu. However, it’s important to clear up these misconceptions and delve into the real story behind AR Rahman’s faith and his personal journey.

False Rumors About AR Rahman’s Conversion to Islam

Amid the separation news, old rumors about AR Rahman’s religious conversion began circulating again. Some speculated that the composer embraced Islam due to his relationship with Saira Banu. This rumor, however, is far from the truth.

Rahman, born AS Dileep Kumar, embraced Islam at the age of 23, long before his marriage to Saira. His decision to convert was not tied to his wife but was instead the result of a deeply spiritual journey that he has often discussed publicly.

In a 2000 interview with Karan Thapar, Rahman revealed that his conversion to Islam was inspired by a Sufi healer who treated his father during his final battle with cancer. The Sufi’s spiritual influence, coupled with Rahman’s own quest for peace, played a pivotal role in his embracing of Islam. Rahman explained, “There was a Sufi who treated him during his last days. We met him again 7-8 years later, and that’s when we embraced another faith.”

The Story Behind AR Rahman’s Name and Faith

AR Rahman’s decision to change his name was influenced by both spiritual and personal reasons. In the book AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music, written by Nasreen Munni Kabir, Rahman discussed his dissatisfaction with his birth name. He sought guidance from a Hindu astrologer who suggested names like Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim. Rahman immediately felt a connection to the name Abdul Rahman, which translates to “servant of the Merciful.” His mother later added “Allah Rakha” (AR) after experiencing a dream, leading to the iconic name A R Rahman.

This change of name was not a mere formality, but a symbolic transformation that represented Rahman’s spiritual journey and connection to his faith.

AR Rahman’s Divorce Statement

On the night of the divorce announcement, AR Rahman shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on the emotional toll of the separation. The statement read:

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.”

Rahman concluded the note by thanking his fans and friends for their continued kindness and respect for their privacy during this difficult time.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s Family Life

AR Rahman and Saira Banu, despite their separation, remain parents to three children — Khatija, Raheema, and AR Ameen. The couple had always maintained a relatively private life, and their children have occasionally been in the public eye, with Khatija Rahman pursuing her own music career.



While the separation marks the end of a significant chapter in their personal lives, the Rahman family continues to be supported by fans worldwide, who have expressed their respect for the family’s privacy during this challenging time.

AR Rahman’s Ongoing Musical Projects

On the professional front, AR Rahman remains as dedicated as ever to his craft. He is currently working on several high-profile projects, including Chhaava, Lahore 1947, and Genie. Rahman’s contribution to music continues to shape the global entertainment landscape, and his future work is eagerly awaited by fans.

Conclusion: Separating Fact from Fiction

While the announcement of AR Rahman’s separation from his wife Saira Banu has certainly captured the public’s attention, it is essential to separate fact from fiction regarding Rahman’s religious conversion. His embrace of Islam was a deeply personal decision made years before his marriage, rooted in spirituality rather than personal relationships.

As fans continue to support Rahman during this period of change in his personal life, it is important to respect his privacy and the family’s wishes. With his continued dedication to music and the arts, AR Rahman remains one of the most influential and respected figures in the global entertainment industry.