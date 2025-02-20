Did Netflix Actually Remove Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes from ‘Daku Mahaaraj’?

Mumbai: Recent rumors suggested that Netflix had removed Urvashi Rautela‘s scenes from the Telugu-language film “Daku Mahaaraj” ahead of its streaming release. However, these claims have been firmly debunked by a reliable source.

Clarification on the Claims

According to a source close to the film, the reports that Netflix deleted all of Urvashi’s scenes from the film are entirely false. The source confirmed that Netflix is streaming the movie exactly as it was shown in theaters, staying true to the vision of the producers. These clarifications come after speculation circulated that the streaming giant had made significant edits to the film just before its digital release.

Controversy Over the Poster

Netflix had announced the streaming release of the Telugu action-drama “Daku Mahaaraj,” starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, for February 21, 2025. However, the initial release poster sparked confusion online. The poster prominently featured actors Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, but Urvashi Rautela, who played a significant role in the film, was notably absent.

Fans React to Urvashi’s Absence

Fans quickly took to social media, humorously questioning why Urvashi, despite her active promotion of the film, was excluded from the official poster. In response to the backlash, Netflix later shared individual character slides, including Urvashi’s photo twice, seemingly addressing the oversight and ensuring her presence was acknowledged.

Details About the Film

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daku Mahaaraj features a strong ensemble cast, including Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan. Despite the initial poster controversy, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix in its entirety, without any alterations from the theatrical release.

The film originally released in cinemas on January 12, 2025, during Sankranti, with Nandamuri Balakrishna portraying the role of an officer in the action-packed storyline.