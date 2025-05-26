Dil Raju Backs Pawan Kalyan: “No One Dares to Stop His Movie”

Film exhibitors in the Telugu states have announced a shutdown of theatres starting June 1, 2025, due to ongoing conflicts over the revenue-sharing model. The exhibitors have refused to screen films on a rental basis, instead demanding that distributors and producers adopt a percentage-based revenue model. This decision has triggered widespread discussion across the industry.

Dil Raju Responds to Shutdown and Clarifies Stand

Veteran producer and distributor Dil Raju has finally responded to the controversy. Speaking at a recent press interaction, he stated:

“We had scheduled a meeting on May 24 to resolve the issue, but unfortunately, the matter got diverted and became about Pawan Kalyan’s film instead of the larger issue at hand.”

He emphasized that no one has the authority or courage to stop Pawan Kalyan’s film releases and confirmed that ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ was initially slated for release in May but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Film Chamber Unity Lacking, Says Dil Raju

Dil Raju also expressed concern about the lack of unity within the Film Chamber, stating that individuals are only advocating for their own films, rather than finding a collective solution for the industry. He strongly opposed the narrative that Pawan Kalyan’s film was being “targeted.”

Piracy Hits ‘Game Changer’ on Day One

He also addressed piracy concerns, revealing that ‘Game Changer’ was pirated on the very first day of its release. Alarmingly, he hinted that the act of piracy might have been committed by another producer, calling out such behavior as “disgraceful” within the film fraternity.

Revenue Models Under Scrutiny

Dil Raju broke down the current business models:

Out of the 370 theatres in Telangana , only 30 are owned by him .

, only . He explained that many films are already running on a percentage model , while only a few rely on the rental or hybrid system .

, while only a few rely on the . He said, “We have been studying the revenue generated over the past six months. The disagreement primarily revolves around high-performing films under rental agreements.”

East Godavari Dispute Triggered the Controversy

The issue gained momentum when exhibitors and distributors in East Godavari district convened to oppose the rental system. Dil Raju clarified:

“The entire shutdown topic stemmed from a local-level disagreement in East Godavari. Some exhibitors from the district have been demanding a pure percentage-based model, but distributors didn’t agree.”

He added that producers are now caught in the crossfire between exhibitors and distributors, further complicating film releases.

Industry Urged to Resolve Issues Amicably

The ongoing standoff threatens the smooth release of upcoming films. With mounting pressure on producers, a resolution between exhibitors demanding percentage-based payments and distributors insisting on rental terms is urgently needed.