Dilip Doshi, Former Indian Spinner, Dies of Heart Attack in London

London: Former Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi passed away in London following a heart attack. He was 77 years old. Doshi is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, and daughter Vishakha.

Dilip Doshi: A Veteran Spinner With an Impressive Record

Dilip Doshi had a remarkable career in both international and first-class cricket. He represented India in 33 Test matches, claiming 114 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls. In 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs), he picked up 22 wickets at an economy rate of just 3.96.

In the domestic circuit, Doshi’s performance was exceptional. He featured in 238 first-class matches, taking 898 wickets, including 43 five-wicket hauls and six 10-wicket hauls in a match. Doshi made his international debut for India in 1979.

Post-retirement, Dilip Doshi became a well-known voice in Hindi cricket commentary, gaining widespread recognition and appreciation for his deep knowledge of the game and analytical insights.

BCCI and Cricket Fraternity Mourn His Demise

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Saurashtra Cricket Association expressed their condolences over Doshi’s passing. BCCI shared a tribute on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner Dilip Doshi. He passed away in London. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Legacy of a True Cricketing Servant

Dilip Doshi’s contributions to Indian cricket—both on and off the field—have left a lasting legacy. His discipline, consistency, and passion for the game will be remembered by fans and the cricketing community alike.