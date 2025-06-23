Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash for Casting Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is facing sharp criticism online after the trailer for his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a lead role. The move has sparked heated debates on social media platforms, especially Reddit, amid ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Reddit Users React Angrily to Hania Aamir’s Casting

Soon after the trailer release, a Reddit post titled “Guts” went viral, with users expressing outrage over the inclusion of a Pakistani actor in the film. The backlash comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, including the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, followed by India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Several Reddit comments targeted Diljit Dosanjh directly:

“Never spoke a word during the war…now we know why,”

“Disgusted by him,”

“So all the allegations against him being a separatist are kind of true.”

Some users also criticized the film industry for being insensitive, stating that casting choices should reflect the current geopolitical environment.

Diljit Dosanjh Accused of Lacking National Sentiment

Critics have accused Diljit Dosanjh of lacking a pro-India stance. Comments like:

“Never liked him, never will,”

“You can’t expect anything better from Diljit,”

“Not a Bollywood film, so it won’t face much scrutiny,”

…have contributed to growing sentiment against the actor online.

While Diljit has not responded to the controversy, the online storm suggests that public sentiment is divided, particularly when national identity and entertainment intersect.

Hania Aamir’s Previous Association with Diljit

This is not the first time Hania Aamir and Diljit have appeared together publicly. Last year, she was invited on stage during Diljit’s O2 Arena concert in London, a moment that went viral among fans. Their on-stage chemistry had already sparked cross-border attention before this film’s announcement.

About Sardaar Ji 3: Ghost-Hunting Comedy Set in the UK

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 is a horror-comedy in which Diljit and Hania play ghost hunters dealing with a supernatural spirit in a UK mansion. The movie also stars Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, and Sapna Pabbi.

Notably, Sardaar Ji 3 is set for an overseas-only release on June 27, avoiding theatrical launch in India—something many Reddit users have pointed out as a strategic move.

Tensions Between India and Pakistan Still Fresh

The film’s trailer release follows a volatile period of Indo-Pak relations, especially after military action and ceasefire agreements. Many believe that releasing a film featuring a Pakistani actor, even overseas, is tone-deaf and poorly timed.