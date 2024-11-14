Hyderabad

Diljit Dosanjh Soaks in Hyderabad’s Culture with Auto Ride and Charminar Visit

ٓHyderabad: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has touched down in Hyderabad for his much-awaited Dil-Luminati concert, scheduled for November 15. Known for his high-energy performances and charming stage presence, Diljit arrived in the city on November 13 and took the opportunity to explore some of Hyderabad’s iconic sites before his big night.

Diljit’s Auto Rickshaw Ride and Charminar Visit
Diljit shared snippets of his Hyderabad adventures on Instagram, where he gave fans a look at his auto rickshaw ride through the city. He visited the famous Charminar early in the morning, soaking up its historical ambiance and enjoying the peacefulness of the area at that hour. Fans were thrilled to see him dive into Hyderabad’s local culture, capturing the essence of the city.

A Stop at the Gurudwara and a Visit to Falaknuma Palace
In addition to Charminar, Diljit visited a Gurudwara to seek blessings for his upcoming concert. He also took time to visit the iconic Falaknuma Palace, further immersing himself in the city’s rich heritage.

Hyderabadis Show Their Excitement
Fans across Hyderabad quickly filled Diljit’s social media with warm messages, welcoming him to their city. Many eagerly recommended he try the famous Hyderabadi biryani before leaving, a local favorite that fans hope he doesn’t miss.

Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad Concert Details

  • Date: November 15, 2024
  • Venue: GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road, Hyderabad
  • Doors Open: 6 PM

The concert is set to feature breathtaking visuals, electric performances, and all of Diljit’s biggest hits, promising fans an unforgettable evening of Desi music and Punjabi energy.

