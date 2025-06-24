Diljit Dosanjh’s Fluent English Clip Sparks Fresh Fire Amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy

Mumbai: Global Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh finds himself embroiled in yet another controversy surrounding his latest film, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. The uproar began following the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film, and now a resurfaced clip of Diljit fluently speaking in English has added fuel to the fire.

Viral Clip Shows Diljit Speaking to Grammy President

A video recently resurfaced on Reddit shows Diljit conversing confidently in English with Grammy President Harvey Mason Jr. The clip has drawn sharp reactions on social media.

One user remarked, “When the Grammy President calls, you can no longer continue your act of not knowing English.”

Another commented, “Everything about him in the public domain is a lie!!”

A third user added, “OMG he was acting all along of not knowing English. Such a fake guy.”

Timing of Clip Resurfacing Raises Eyebrows

While the original clip was uploaded two weeks ago and initially praised for Diljit’s global outreach, its reappearance amid the film’s casting controversy has been seen by many as suspicious. Earlier, netizens had lauded his confidence for representing India on the international stage.

National Outrage Over Hania Aamir’s Casting

The controversy originally began when Hania Aamir appeared in the trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. The backlash intensified due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after the Operation Sindoor counter-terror strike in response to attacks in Pahalgam.

AICWA Demands Boycott of Film

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), led by Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, issued a strong condemnation. AICWA has:

Called for a nationwide boycott of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Urged Indian artists to refrain from collaborating with Diljit

Suggested a complete ban on his involvement in live events and upcoming film projects

Final Thoughts

Diljit Dosanjh has not yet officially responded to the ongoing criticism. With rising national sentiments and digital outrage, the release of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ appears to be caught in a storm of controversy and public scrutiny.