Diljit Dosanjh’s quirky English commentary from the sets of ‘Border 2’

Mumbai: After completing his work on Sardar Ji 3, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has now joined the cast of the much-anticipated film Border 2. The actor is currently shooting the film’s third schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy.

Fun Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse from the Set

Diljit shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on Instagram, giving fans a fun peek into the shoot. The highlight? His quirky English commentary that left fans amused.

The video begins with Diljit getting into a car en route to the set while it’s raining. “It is very witty weather, it is drizzling,” he quipped in his signature humorous style.

Set Vibes and Lighthearted Moments

Upon reaching the set, Diljit continued the fun tone with, “Sandese ate hain aur sandese jate hain aur hum bhi aa gaye hain set pe.”

As the shoot got delayed due to rain, he added, “Because of witty weather, shooting is delayed. Me enjoying the weather.” The video captured Diljit’s lighthearted moments as he chilled on the set.

Star-Studded Cast Reunites

Later in the video, Diljit is seen interacting with the rest of the Border 2 cast. He met co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol warmly — hugging Varun and shaking hands with Sunny.

The group posed for a team photo, which was then shared on social media by Sunny Deol to announce the commencement of the latest schedule.

Sunny posted the group photo on Instagram featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, filmmakers Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar. His caption read:

“When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2. Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy!”

Sunny further added:

“On-ground, they’re joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle!”

Presented by Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, Border 2 is all set for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. Fans can expect another powerful war drama as the legacy of Border continues with a fresh battalion and patriotic fervor.