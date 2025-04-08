Dilsukhnagar Blast: HC Upholds Death Sentences

Hyderabad: In a significant legal development, the Telangana High Court has upheld the death sentences awarded to five convicts in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts case, rejecting appeals filed to overturn the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court’s earlier verdict.

Appeals to Cancel Death Sentences Dismissed

The convicts had filed petitions in the High Court seeking to revoke the death penalty awarded by the NIA Special Court in 2016. After nearly 45 days of detailed hearings, a bench comprising Justice K. Lakshman and Justice P. Shree Sudha pronounced the judgment, affirming the lower court’s ruling.

Background of the Dilsukhnagar Bombings

The Dilsukhnagar blasts, which took place on February 21, 2013, near a bus stop and a popular eatery (Mirchi Point) in Hyderabad, killed 18 people and left 131 others injured, sparking nationwide outrage and fear.

The main accused, Mohammed Riyaz alias Riyaz Bhatkal, is still absconding, while the five convicted and sentenced to death are:

Asadullah Akhtar alias Hadees

Zia-ur-Rehman alias Waqas

Tehsin Akhtar alias Monu

Yasin Bhatkal alias Shahrukh

Ejaz Sheikh alias Sagar alias Ejaz Syed Sheikh

NIA Court Verdict in 2016

On December 13, 2016, the NIA court sentenced all five accused to capital punishment for their involvement in the terror attack. The case was later referred to the Telangana High Court for confirmation of the sentence, as per legal procedure in death penalty cases.

Today’s ruling reaffirms the gravity of the crime and the validity of the NIA court’s findings.