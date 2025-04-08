Telangana HC Upheld Death Sentence in Dilsukhnagar Bomb Blast Case: Here’s What Raja Singh Said

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the death sentence for five convicts in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts case, marking a major development in one of the most tragic terror incidents in the state.

MLA Raja Singh Reacts to Verdict

BJP MLA Raja Singh welcomed the verdict, expressing relief that justice has been served after 12 long years. “I am happy that the verdict in the Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case has finally come. I thank the NIA officials for their relentless efforts,” he told the media on Tuesday.

Calling the incident an attack on innocent lives, Singh questioned the ideology behind the blasts: “Does jihad mean killing innocent people?” He noted that people from all religions were among the victims, while those responsible belonged to a single group. He also urged the government to take strict action against the absconding main accused Yasin Bhatkal, suggesting that an encounter in a people’s court would be more appropriate than the death penalty.

Dilsukhnagar Blasts: A Look Back

On February 21, 2013, two powerful bombs ripped through Hyderabad’s busy Dilsukhnagar area, killing at least 17 people and injuring more than 150. After years of investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had convicted five individuals in 2016 and awarded them the death penalty.

High Court Dismisses Appeal by Accused

The convicts had challenged the verdict in the Telangana High Court, which has now dismissed their appeals and upheld the trial court’s decision. Speaking to ABN, NIA Special Public Prosecutor Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, “The court has accepted our arguments and upheld the death sentence. Over 150 witnesses and technical evidence were presented during the trial.”

Riyaz Bhatkal Still at Large

Reddy also mentioned that Riyaz Bhatkal, also known as Mohammad Riyaz and the key conspirator in the case, is suspected to be hiding in Pakistan. “It is very difficult to catch him as he is in an enemy country,” he added. The NIA had also discovered that the group had conducted a trial blast in Hayathnagar before carrying out the Dilsukhnagar attacks.

Next Legal Steps

According to the NIA’s legal team, the convicts have 90 days to appeal the High Court’s verdict in the Supreme Court. If no appeal is filed within that period, the death penalty can be executed.