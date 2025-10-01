Director Prasanth Varma: National Awards are a reminder to keep pouring our soul into every story we tell!

Hyderabad: Director Prasanth Varma, whose superhero film ‘HanuMan’ won awards in two categories at the 71st National Film Awards, has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has said that the awards were a reminder to “keep pouring our soul into every story we tell.” Taking to his X timeline, Prasanth Varma posted a statement that read, “Receiving the National Awards is a moment of deep gratitude for me.

HanuMan has been more than a film for us, it has been the beginning of an entire universe, built with love, faith, and strength we drew from all of you.” The film, it may be recalled won the National Award for Best Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics and for Best Stunt Choreography. Varma said, “Winning Best Film in AVGC and Best Stunt Choreography feels truly like a blessing, but more than that, it is a reminder to keep pouring our soul into every story we tell.

At PVCU, we are working relentlessly, not just to give you movies, but to give you experiences. I promise you, each film will only grow bigger, better, and deeper with respect for the stories we tell.” The ace director, who is also the mastermind behind his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), thanked audiences for standing by him and his team.

He wrote, “Thank you for standing with us, for believing in us. Hanuman will always hold a special place in my filmography, and this moment only strengthens my love and determination for the journey ahead.” For the unaware, HanuMan was a full-fledged entertainer that had equal portions of action, entertainment and devotion in it. It is the first film in the now immensely popular Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

‘Hanu Man’ featured actors Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in the lead. Actors Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai and Vennela Kishore too were seen in important roles in the film, the background score of which was scored by GowraHari and Anudeep Dev. Cinematography for the film was by Dasaradhi Sivendra.