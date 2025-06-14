Disha Patani says ‘Blessed and so grateful’ after celebrating her 33rd birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani celebrated her 33rd birthday on Friday, surrounded by her close friends and loved ones. Sharing glimpses of her special day on social media, Disha expressed her gratitude, writing she feels “Blessed and so grateful.”

Birthday Celebration Highlights

The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress treated her fans to several photos and videos from her celebration. In one of the main pictures, Disha can be seen beaming with joy as she posed in front of a table filled with multiple birthday cakes.

She also shared a heartwarming photo of herself spending time with her pet dog, showcasing her love for animals. The celebration included a video of her cutting her birthday cake, along with solo shots of the beautifully decorated cakes.

A Visit to an Old Age Home and Temple

Disha’s birthday wasn’t just about celebrations. She also made time to visit an old age home, spreading happiness among the elderly on her special day. In addition, the ‘M.S. Dhoni’ actress visited a temple to offer prayers, seeking divine blessings for the year ahead.

Dancing to “Tere Bin” With Friends

The actress also posted a fun video where she and her friends were seen grooving to Atif Aslam’s popular track “Tere Bin.” Disha flaunted her graceful dance moves, entertaining her friends and followers alike.

Heartfelt Wishes From BFF Mouni Roy

Disha’s close friend, actress Mouni Roy, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message. Calling Disha her “bestmate” and “princepessa,” Mouni expressed her deep love and appreciation.

Her Instagram post featured an album of their many getaways and sleepovers throughout the years. She thanked Disha for always checking on her regardless of distance and called her “the greatest friend any girl can ask for.”

Mouni Roy wrote:

“Happiest birthday to my mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful little sister. My best mate and princepessa; love all characteristics and atoms that make you.”

She added:

“Here’s to the sister who is part goddess and 3/4th a ninja warrior. Love you more than you know @dishapatani.”

Fans Pour In Wishes

Soon after the post, fans and followers of Disha Patani flooded social media with warm wishes and blessings, celebrating the actress and her inspiring journey in Bollywood.