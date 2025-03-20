Disha Salian Death Case: Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Continuous Defamation Attempts

Mumbai: Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the death of Disha Salian, Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed on Thursday that attempts to defame him have been ongoing for the past five years.

Political Diversion Alleged

Thackeray alleged that the case was being deliberately brought up to distract the public from critical issues, especially after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stated that Aurangzeb’s tomb is not a relevant matter.

Disha Salian’s Father Seeks CBI Probe

On Wednesday, Disha Salian’s father filed a petition seeking a CBI investigation, alleging that his daughter was raped and murdered. The petition also named Aaditya Thackeray, intensifying political tensions.

Thackeray Criticizes Government’s Priorities

Thackeray questioned Maharashtra's deteriorating law and order, rising crimes against women, and farmer distress.

, rising , and . He accused the MahaYuti alliance of ignoring key issues from their 10-point manifesto in the state Budget.

BJP and Shiv Sena Demand Aaditya Thackeray’s Arrest

The MahaYuti legislators demanded Thackeray’s arrest and questioning in the Assembly.

The MahaYuti legislators demanded Thackeray's arrest and questioning in the Assembly. BJP MLA Ameet Satam pointed out that Salian's death remains shrouded in confusion, with multiple theories emerging regarding the cause of her death.

SIT Probe Yet to Conclude

Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, confirmed that the SIT probe is still ongoing, and no report has been submitted yet.

, confirmed that the , and no report has been submitted yet. He assured that the investigation would be expedited and no one would be spared.

Assembly Uproar and Adjournment

Treasury bench members stormed into the well of the House, demanding Thackeray’s arrest .

. Amid the chaos, Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

The case continues to spark political tensions, with both sides using it as a battleground for broader political agendas.