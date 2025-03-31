Divya Khossla Sustains Injury on Set While Filming Her Upcoming Movie

Mumbai: Actress and filmmaker Divya Khossla recently suffered a foot injury while filming for her upcoming movie. She took to social media to share pictures of her bruised foot and bandaged ankle, giving fans a glimpse of her unfortunate setback.

Divya, who has started shooting for her new project, shared an image on her Instagram stories with the caption “shoot injuries.” Despite the injury, she remains dedicated to completing her film.

“Yaariyan” Returns to Theaters with a Re-Release

Meanwhile, Divya’s directorial debut “Yaariyan”, starring Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, was re-released in theaters on March 21, 2025. The 2014 romantic-comedy drama takes audiences back to their college days, bringing back nostalgia for fans.

Speaking about the re-release, Divya shared,

“The audience gave so much love to Yaariyan when it first released that my heart has been absolutely full. This re-release is my way of giving back to the audience who embraced it so wholeheartedly.”

She also recalled a memorable fan encounter during the filming of her second movie “Sanam Re” in Ladakh, where a girl revealed she had watched Yaariyan 56 times.

Divya Khossla on the Nostalgia of Yaariyan

During the promotions of “Yaariyan 2”, Divya noticed the strong emotional connection audiences still have with the original film. She expressed her gratitude, saying:

“This film marked the beginning of my journey as a director, and I am really grateful to the audience for their love and support.”

Divya Khossla’s Last Film: “Savi”

Divya was last seen in the thriller film “Savi”, which starred Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor. The film, inspired by the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan, followed a devoted housewife who attempts to break her husband out of a high-security prison in England.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Savi was released in theaters on May 31, 2025.