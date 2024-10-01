DJ, firecrackers banned during religious processions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have banned DJ sound systems and firecrackers during the religious processions in the city.

A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday by Hyderabad Commissioner C.V. Anand.

The move came after concern was voiced by various sections of people over the noise pollution caused by high-decibel sound systems and firecrackers during religious processions.

Last week, Anand held a meeting with representatives of various religious organisations, leaders of political parties, and others to elicit their views on the proposal to ban DJs and firecrackers.

As per the notification, DJ sound systems, DJ sound mixers, sound amplifiers, and other high sound generating equipment, appliances or apparatus or contrivance capable of producing or reproducing the sound are prohibited during religious processions.

It noted that the use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers has alarmingly increased in recent times in religious processions held in Hyderabad and surrounding areas as part of festivals and attended by thousands of people.

“The use of the DJ System is harmful to the human body besides causing a lot of noise pollution. A prolonged exposure to the high decibel of sound emanated by these DJ Systems is extremely damaging for human health. Further, it is also noticed that the youth tend to be overexcited and indisciplined whenever DJ System is played at extremely high volume.

This can result in confusion, improper communication among the procession organizers and other government departments, i.e., Police, Revenue, GHMC, etc., and this can further result in a lack of proper monitoring of the movement of the procession, thereby increasing the chances of uncontrolled behaviour by the participants and even to the extent of creating Low & Order issues,” reads the notification.

It also mentioned that there has been an exponential increase in complaints about noise pollution from firecrackers in their residential areas, leading to health issues in old people and residents and disturbance of children’s education.

The use of firecrackers in a procession route filled with hundreds and thousands of people is also full of danger. During a religious procession on September 19, one generator (meant for the DJ system) caught fire at Charminar probably due to sparks from firecrackers reaching the nearby generator.

Luckily the fire was promptly brought under control and no damage was done. This incident led to rumour-mongering and communal tension and the situation could have turned very serious.

According to the notification, the use of sound systems will be permitted but it will be restricted to the sound decibel limits as per the Government Order issued in 2010 by the Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Police clearance will be required to be taken both by the organisers who hire the equipment and the dealers/company supplying the sound system equipment.

Violations of ban on DJ Systems and firecrackers will lead to penal action under Hyderabad City Police Act, BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), Environmental Protection Act, 1986, Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000, and Hyderabad City Loudspeakers (Regulation of use and Licensing) Rules, 1963.