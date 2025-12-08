DK Shivakumar Hails Telangana Vision Document, Calls It a Roadmap for South India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised the Telangana Vision Document 2047, describing it as an outstanding framework not just for Telangana but for the entire South India region.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City in Rangareddy district, Shivakumar said Telangana is thinking on a global scale, and this long-term vision represents a major step forward for the next generation.

“Hyderabad and Bengaluru Are Not Competitors”

In his address, Shivakumar emphasized that such bold initiatives are possible only under a Congress-led government. He highlighted that both Hyderabad and Bengaluru hold crucial positions when discussing India’s technology sector.

He stated:

“People say Hyderabad and Bengaluru are competitors, but we are not competitors — we support each other and compete with the world.”

Shivakumar added that the summit is a matter of pride for South India and reflects the region’s growing influence on national development.

South India’s Strong Contribution to India’s Economy

The Karnataka Deputy CM noted that South India contributes 30–35% to India’s GDP, with Telangana and Karnataka playing leading roles.

He highlighted the strengths of both states:

Major contributions to IT and technology

Robust healthcare and medical infrastructure

Strong and rapidly growing education ecosystems

He expressed pride in participating in Telangana Rising 2047, calling collaboration the key to collective success.

A Shared Future for Karnataka and Telangana

Shivakumar praised the summit for showcasing what India and the world expect from Telangana. He said the Telangana government has clearly planned for the needs of the next generation through its vision.

He reiterated Karnataka’s commitment:

“Karnataka will cooperate for the development of Telangana and South India.”

He also highlighted that: