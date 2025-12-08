Telangana

DK Shivakumar Hails Telangana Vision Document, Calls It a Roadmap for South India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised the Telangana Vision Document 2047 at the Telangana Rising Global Summit, calling it a roadmap for South India and highlighting the shared strengths of Telangana and Karnataka in technology, healthcare, and education.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 December 2025 - 22:52
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised the Telangana Vision Document 2047, describing it as an outstanding framework not just for Telangana but for the entire South India region.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City in Rangareddy district, Shivakumar said Telangana is thinking on a global scale, and this long-term vision represents a major step forward for the next generation.

“Hyderabad and Bengaluru Are Not Competitors”

In his address, Shivakumar emphasized that such bold initiatives are possible only under a Congress-led government. He highlighted that both Hyderabad and Bengaluru hold crucial positions when discussing India’s technology sector.

He stated:

“People say Hyderabad and Bengaluru are competitors, but we are not competitors — we support each other and compete with the world.”

Shivakumar added that the summit is a matter of pride for South India and reflects the region’s growing influence on national development.

South India’s Strong Contribution to India’s Economy

The Karnataka Deputy CM noted that South India contributes 30–35% to India’s GDP, with Telangana and Karnataka playing leading roles.

He highlighted the strengths of both states:

  • Major contributions to IT and technology
  • Robust healthcare and medical infrastructure
  • Strong and rapidly growing education ecosystems

He expressed pride in participating in Telangana Rising 2047, calling collaboration the key to collective success.

A Shared Future for Karnataka and Telangana

Shivakumar praised the summit for showcasing what India and the world expect from Telangana. He said the Telangana government has clearly planned for the needs of the next generation through its vision.

He reiterated Karnataka’s commitment:

“Karnataka will cooperate for the development of Telangana and South India.”

He also highlighted that:

  • Bengaluru alone accounts for 40% of India’s IT exports
  • Telangana, despite being a smaller state, has a remarkably high share in national tech output
  • Over 1.3 million Indian engineers work in global hubs like California, reflecting the power of South India’s talent pool

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
