DMK announces list of candidates for LS elections

Chennai: The ruling DMK on Wednesday announced the list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The DMK is heading the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu. Of the 39 seats in the state, 38 seats were won by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in 2019.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, has called upon the cadre to work hard for winning all the seats in the state.

The DMK is contesting in 21 seats while allotting nine seats to the Congress and two seats each to VCK, CPI(M), CPI and one each to MDMK, IUML and KMDK.

DMK has taken Arani, Tiruchi and Theni seats from the Congress after exchanging Cuddalore, Tirunelveli and Mayiladuthurai seats.

The party will also contest Coimbatore where the sitting MP is from the CPI(M) after exchanging it with Dindigul seat.

The candidates are: Thoothukudi – Kanimozhi; Tenkasi – Dr. Rani Sreekumar; North Chennai – Dr. Kalanithi Veerasamy; South Chennai- Tamilachi Thangapandian; Central chennai- Dayanidhi Maran; Sriperumbudur- Dr. T.R. Baalu; Kancheepuram – G. Selvam; Arakkonam – S. Jagathratchagan; Thiruvannamalai- C.N. Annadurai; Dharmapuri – A. Mani; Arani – Dharanivendhan; Vellore – Kathir Anand; Kallakurichi – Malayarasan; Salem – Selvaganapathy; Coimbatore – Ganapathi Rajkumar; Perambalur – Arun Nehru; Nilgiris – A. Raja; Pollachi – Iswarasamy; Thanjavur – Murasoli; Erode – Prakash; and Theni – Thanga Tamilselvan .