DNA of Cong, SP, other INDIA bloc allies similar to Pakistan: Yogi Adityanath

Sitapur/Bahraich/Amethi (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party and other allies of the INDIA bloc are similar to Pakistan where people are starving and there is lack of development.

The chief minister addressed public meetings in Sitapur, Bahraich and Amethi on Sunday seeking public support for BJP candidates contesting from Mohanlalganj, Kaiserganj and Amethi Lok Sabha seats, namely Kaushal Kishore, Karan Bhushan Singh and Smriti Irani, respectively.

These constituencies will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally at Gandhi Degree College, Sidhauli in Sitapur, Adityanath said, “The poor used to die of hunger during the time of SP-Congress. And now people are starving to death in Pakistan, whereas 80 crore are getting free ration in India.”

Sharpening his attack on the opposition, Adityanath said, “Congress had opportunity for 60-65 years to work for the development of India, but it did not. There was lack of medical facilities during the UPA government. They used to play with people’s faith, allowed the poor to die of hunger and drove farmers to suicide.”

“The DNA of Congress, SP, INDI alliance and Pakistan seem to be similar,” he added.

The chief minister urged people to ensure that the candidates of such political parties that dared to play with the future of the country lost their deposits in this parliamentary election.

Before embarking on election campaign in different districts, Adityanath offered prayers at Baba Kaal Bhairav and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temples in Varanasi on Sunday morning.

During his rally in Sitapur, Adityanath said those who are corrupted and do not want India to develop are upset over Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing the position for the third time.

“They (INDIA bloc) oppose India, Lord Ram, marginalised communities, including scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, daughters, and businessmen. So the citizens have decided to re-elect PM Modi with overwhelming majority to realise the dream of a developed and self-reliant India”, he added.

“The Congress-Samajwadi Party didn’t have a vision for development. The pace of development during their time was terribly slow as all that they were interested in was commission, he said.

Adityanath reiterated his allegation that if elected to power, the Congress and SP are conspiring to tamper with the reservations for backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribes by altering the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He asked the people to not let the opposition interfere with their rights.

He further mentioned that RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav, a key member of the INDI alliance, had said in Bihar during the UPA government that he would give OBC reservation to the Muslims.

Adityanath emphasised that Ambedkar had explicitly stated that reservations cannot be based on religion.

The chief minister further accused the opposition of aiming to introduce a ‘Jizya’ tax by imposing inheritance tax on Indians’ ancestral property.

Continuing his attack on the opposition, Adityanath said they intended to grant the minorities the freedom of eating beef, therefore promoting cow slaughter in the country, which the nation would never tolerate.

If the state were governed by the SP and the country by the Congress, Ram devotees would have faced bullets, akin to the events of 1990. Those who target Ram devotees, betray Ram, or support terrorists should not govern this nation, he added.

Addressing a rally in Bahraich to seek votes for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh, Adityanath said, “‘Ramdrohis’ who objected to the construction of Ram temple have always been questioning the existence of Ram.”

He said the SP, which had once said that not even a bird could fly in Ayodhya should now see the large number of Lord Ram’s devotees visiting Ayodhya.

“Bahraich is the place where the culprit of the Somnath Temple (idol desecration), Salar Masud, was brought to justice. The bravery of Maharaja Suheldev in safeguarding the nation’s faith remains unforgettable. Members of the SP, Congress, and BSP will visit Dargah, but they won’t come here to pay homage because they fear losing Muslim votes”, he added.

In Amethi, the chief minister urged people to make Union Minister Smriti Irani victorious from the Lok Sabha seat once again.

“For the first time, the people of Amethi have decided not to be followers of any party but to become supporters of India’s development,” he said.

Adityanath said after the fourth phase of voting, the ‘Modi wave’ will take the form of a tsunami.

He addded that only two kinds of people are opposing Modi — Pakistanis and ‘Ramdrohis’.