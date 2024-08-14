Doctor arrested in Cuttack on charges of sexually assaulting two patients

Bhubaneswar: The police on Tuesday arrested a doctor on charges of sexual abuse in Cuttack. Thakur Dilbag Singh, the 37-year-old accused medico, is a resident of Bhopal and was working as a senior resident doctor in the cardiology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

“On August 11, a complaint was lodged at the Mangalabag police station by a relative of the victim. The complainant, a second year MBBS student in the same college, alleged that two of his female relatives had gone to the SCB Medical College on Friday for an echocardiogram test. The accused doctor asked them to come on Sunday for the test,” Additional DCP Anil Kumar Mishra told mediapersons on Tuesday.

“As per rules, a woman attendant needs to be present during the echo test, but the accused doctor examined the two women without any lady attendant’s presence,” added Mishra.

The officer told mediapersons that both the women came out of the room after the test and told the complainant that they were sexually abused by the doctor during testing.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter by registering a case under Section 64 (2) and (e) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The statements of the victims have been recorded,” Mishra said.

The accused has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the state Health and Family Welfare Department has constituted a three-member committee to probe the allegations levelled against Singh.

“A committee is hereby constituted to inquire the allegations regarding alleged misconduct by a resident doctor of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack,” read an order issued by the department on Tuesday.

The committee comprises the Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Santosh Kumar Mishra, Joint Director of DMET, Roma Rattan, and Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, the principal of the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

“The committee shall undertake a detailed inquiry into the allegations and recommend appropriate action to the state government,” the order said.