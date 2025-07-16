Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Confers Doctorate Degree to Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi at Telangana University Convocation

Nizamabad: Doctorate Degree to Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi: In a grand ceremony held during the second convocation of Telangana University, Nizamabad, Telangana Governor Mr. Jishnu Dev Verma conferred a Doctorate in Mass Communication upon Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi.

The colorful event celebrated the academic achievements of students and scholars from across the state. Dignitaries, faculty members, and hundreds of graduates attended the convocation.

Doctorate Degree to Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi: Recognition of Academic Excellence

Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi was honored for his outstanding contributions to the field of mass communication and media research. The Governor lauded the role of researchers and scholars in shaping a responsible media landscape in a democratic society.

A Proud Moment for Telangana University

University officials expressed pride in the academic progress made and emphasized their commitment to fostering innovation, research, and academic excellence in Telangana.

The event concluded with applause for all graduates and scholars, marking a memorable day in the university’s history.