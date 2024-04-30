Doctored Video Controversy: TPCC Denies Summons Issued to CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has reaffirmed that its president, A Revanth Reddy, has not been served any summons by the Delhi police regarding the uploading and dissemination of allegedly doctored videos featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on reservation policies.

Dismissing rumors to the contrary, the Chief Minister’s Office has also stated that it has not received any such summons from the Delhi police.

On Monday, the IFSO Special Cell of the Delhi Police reportedly issued summonses to four Telangana Congress leaders, including Satish Manne, the Chairman of Social Media for TPCC, among others.

TPCC Spokesperson Sama Ramamohan Reddy clarified that the TPCC has only received notices for Satish Manne, Naveen, Shiva Kumar, and Asma Tasleem, emphasizing that A Revanth Reddy has not been included in this list.

Gandhi Bhavan Incharge T Kumar Rao echoed this sentiment, confirming that A Revanth Reddy has not received any notices thus far.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while addressing a rally in Sadem, Karnataka, on Monday, condemned the BJP government for issuing notices to TPCC leaders, asserting that there is no one in their ranks who fears such actions.

In a related development, the TPCC Legal, Human Rights, and RTI department have appointed 20 advocates as Vice-Chairmen and Conveners of the wing. The department chairman, Ponnam Ashok Goud, announced the appointments via a press release issued on Tuesday, indicating the party’s continued organizational efforts.